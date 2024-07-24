Pollux Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,812.28 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $20,812.28 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,607,498 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,515 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,607,497.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.48724393 USD and is up 16.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,081.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

