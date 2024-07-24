Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.19-14.19 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POOL stock opened at $338.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.22 and a 200-day moving average of $369.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.75.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

