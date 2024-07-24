PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $139.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.38.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 643,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.