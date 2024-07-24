Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.83

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 76140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Primoris Services Stock Down 2.7 %
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,429.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Primoris Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
