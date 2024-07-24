PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. PROG also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE PRG traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

