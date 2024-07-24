Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 52.1% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Prologis stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.05. 2,757,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

