ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $73.36

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.36, but opened at $70.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 16,157,033 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 10.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
