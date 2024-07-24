ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $73.36

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.36, but opened at $70.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 16,157,033 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 10.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.8% in the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.