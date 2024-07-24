Prospect Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,935 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 2,611 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.