Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Up to $69.55

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.55, but opened at $71.00. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 42,255 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 154,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.