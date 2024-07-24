Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

PROV opened at $13.60 on Friday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

