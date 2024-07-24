Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$193.10.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$249.20 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$251.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$235.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$226.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total value of C$251,387.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

