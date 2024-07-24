Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Roth Capital

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

MMC stock opened at $219.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.