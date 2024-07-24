Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.19. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $41.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $47.08 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,113.36.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,049.01 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,044.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

