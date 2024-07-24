Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Increased by Zacks Research

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEP. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

