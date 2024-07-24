Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 144,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 104,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 92,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.