Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) Raised by Analyst

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Highwood Asset Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$5.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.95. Highwood Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76.

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.48). Highwood Asset Management had a net margin of 130.74% and a return on equity of 80.32%. The company had revenue of C$24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.00 million.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

