Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter.
TXG stock opened at C$22.01 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
