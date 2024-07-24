Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.83 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $276.36 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.43 or 0.05227591 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00044042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,244,885 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.