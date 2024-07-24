QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $11.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 5,750,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

