Qubic (QUBIC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $203.42 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $203.42 million and $4.59 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 105,929,089,271,260 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000234 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,945,230.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

