Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.86. 13,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 22,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.24 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of C$10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.030013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.