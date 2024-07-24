R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDVD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

About R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

