Raymond James Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $53.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,285,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 484,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.