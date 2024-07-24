Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 727,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.