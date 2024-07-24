Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE REPX opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $633.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $752,756 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.