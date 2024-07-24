Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 5.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.50. 17,446,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 43,928,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.