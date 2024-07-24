RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 235,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,176. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.