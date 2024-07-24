RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.
RLI Stock Performance
NYSE:RLI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 235,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,176. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74.
RLI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.