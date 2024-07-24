Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) vs. Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Financial Survey

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hagerty and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hagerty currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Roadzen has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 474.71%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty 1.82% 6.35% 1.62% Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hagerty and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and Roadzen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $1.00 billion 3.82 $20.23 million $0.06 189.20 Roadzen $46.72 million 2.55 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Risk & Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hagerty beats Roadzen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty



Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Roadzen



Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

