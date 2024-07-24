Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Raised by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $574.27. 430,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,078. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.42.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.