Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.100-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.10-18.25 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ROP traded down $42.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.97. 2,057,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.53 and its 200-day moving average is $545.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

