Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Cinemark Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $22.25 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

