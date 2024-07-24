Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.3 %

RCL stock opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

