RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

RPM International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RPM traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. 229,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,382. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.