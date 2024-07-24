RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $493.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Melius Research from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Melius Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 370.87% from the company’s previous close.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

