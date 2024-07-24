Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ryan Specialty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. 182,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.