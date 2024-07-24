Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.52

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $21.51. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 68,488 shares changing hands.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sell-side analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.