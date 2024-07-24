Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 142,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

