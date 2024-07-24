SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Earnings Results

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $214.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

