Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.4 %

SLB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 5,146,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078,167. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

