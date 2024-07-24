Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

SNDR stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

