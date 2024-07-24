Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of STNG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 269,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,683. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

