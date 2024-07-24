Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

STX traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.89. 6,447,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,108. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

