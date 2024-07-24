SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

