SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Performance

SenesTech stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Shares of SenesTech are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

