SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.

SenesTech Trading Down 24.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,917. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNES shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

