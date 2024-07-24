Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 31575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

