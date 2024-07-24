ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $835.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $818.20.

NOW stock traded down $25.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $739.82. 619,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $741.96 and a 200-day moving average of $749.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 224.4% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $7,688,000. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

