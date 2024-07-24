Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 1,057 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,222. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

