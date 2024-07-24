Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 272,086 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 2,254.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,086 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,343,000 after purchasing an additional 624,926 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in XPeng by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in XPeng by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Down 6.7 %

XPEV traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 11,059,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,548,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

