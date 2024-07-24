Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,952,000 after acquiring an additional 606,647 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 8,047,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,300. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

