Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,952,000 after acquiring an additional 606,647 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 8,047,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,300. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

